New Maryland laws: A glance at passed legislation by Maryland General Assembly

Here’s some of the legislation passed by lawmakers before the end of the Maryland General Assembly 90-day session Monday:

Maryland Budget

Gov. Wes Moore’s $63 billion budget proposal for the next fiscal year was mostly kept intact. Some tax and fee increases were added on to raise money for transportation, including a new 75 cent fee on ride-hailing services and a higher vehicle registration fee. New revenues for transportation total about $252 million - increasing to $336 million in 2029. Tobacco tax increases will help generate about $91 million for education.

Port Employees

The bill authorizes the state to use its rainy day fund to help out-of-work port employees who are not covered under unemployment insurance during the time the port is closed or partially closed.

The bill also allows Governor Wes Moore to use state reserves to help some small businesses avoid laying people off. Maryland funds can also be used to persuade companies that relocate to other ports to return to Baltimore when it reopens.

Court Personnel Protection

Judges in Maryland would be able to shield their personal information online. The measure was approved in response to the fatal shooting of Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson in his driveway last year.

Abortion Clinics Security

The approved measure would create a grant program in the state's health department to help abortion clinics pay for security improvements.

Juvenile Justice

A juvenile justice reform package that was approved is aimed at improving accountability and rehabilitation in response violent youth crimes.

Data Centers

Approved the governor's bill to make data center development easier was approved. Data center house information technology infrastructure.

Affordable Housing Package

Governor's legislation approved - will increase the state’s housing supply.

Pimlico Rebuild

A plan to rebuild Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course approved. Plan calls for transfer of track to state control.

Firearms Civil Liability

A measure to create standards that the firearm industry must follow to prevent harm in the state approved.

Artificial Intelligence

A measure has been approved that would prepare Maryland for the rising use of artificial intelligence.

Online Privacy

The approved measure would limit companies' data collection to give consumers data privacy and security protections.

Plan To Fight Child Poverty

The approved governor’s proposal would help communities with disproportionately high numbers of children living in poverty.

Gender-Affirming Treatment

Gender-affirming treatment in Maryland would be protected from criminal actions and civil actions.

Freedom To Read

Public libraries, including public school libraries, would not be able to remove reading materials due to partisan, ideological or religious disapproval.

Equal Rights Amendment Resolution

A nonbinding resolution was approved affirming the state's support for the Equal Rights Amendment. Urged President Biden and Congress to recognize it as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution

Immigrants' Health Insurance

The state would apply for federal waiver to enable people to buy health insurance through Maryland’s health care exchange - regardless of their immigration status.

Statewide Gun Violence Prevention Center

Governor's proposal to create new center to foster statewide partnership with federal and local agencies to reduce gun violence approved,

988 Crisis

A permanent funding source would be created for the state’s 988 mental health crisis helpline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.