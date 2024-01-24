New legislation could change school zoning for Virginia students

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared this week school choice week and school choice is front and center in the Virginia Senate.

The state senate plans to vote on a bill that could allow parents to decide where their child goes to school, regardless of where they live.

If the legislation passes, for example, students who live outside the area zoned for McLean high school could attend the school. Critics say more research needs to take place. Supporters say this is a momentous win for Virginia families.

Americans for Prosperity Virginia, which supports the legislation, says it could pass after an amendment process. We’re told the legislation the senate is voting on, Senate Bill 552, would pave the way for intra-district open enrollment.

If the bill passes, the board of education would be required to develop and make available to each school, based on August 1st of this year, model policies and guidance relating to open school enrollment detailing conditions, limitations and procedures.

"If every school across the Commonwealth was equitably funded, parents would not feel the need to shop for school. Some families will have a greater ability to get their kids to the best schools while other families based on their financial position are not able to do so," said Fairfax Education Association President Leslie Houston.