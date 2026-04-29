New Kennedy Center leader expected to testify in court 

A federal judge is expected to hear from a key witness Wednesday as the fight over the future of the Kennedy Center moves into a second day of arguments.

The Brief Judge to hear from Matthew Floca as arguments continue. Beatty’s team challenges the board’s rushed closure and renaming actions. Administration argues the board acted within its authority on the two‑year closure.



FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that attorneys suing the Trump administration argue the case centers on separation‑of‑powers concerns.

The judge, who has signaled he hopes to decide soon, wants to hear first from Matthew Floca, the center’s newer CEO and executive director. Floca is the official who recommended the two‑year closure now at the heart of the dispute.

Reporters allowed inside the building last week saw significant water damage to the steel structure and boiler system, underscoring the need for major repairs.

A major focus of Tuesday’s arguments was what review, if any, was conducted before the Kennedy Center board voted to approve the two‑year closure, and what that review concluded.

READ MORE: Court to weigh Kennedy Center closure and renaming dispute

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who sued as an ex‑officio board member, agrees repairs are necessary but says she was repeatedly told they could be done in phases. Her legal team argues the board, largely appointed by President Donald Trump, rushed its actions and violated its duties on both the renaming and the closure. Attorney Norm Eisen told the judge he counted more than 40 instances in which Congress directed the center to be called the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Beatty’s team also argues the real motivation behind the closure is a wave of performance cancellations in protest of Trump’s involvement with the nation’s only memorial dedicated to the slain president.

RELATED: Trump says Kennedy Center will close down for up to 2 years for 'renovations'

Attorneys for the administration countered that the board acted within its authority and described the addition of Trump’s name as an "acknowledgment."

They did not speak with reporters afterward, citing standard Justice Department policy that line attorneys do not comment during active cases.

The judge pressed both sides Tuesday and said he wants more information from Beatty’s team, while also noting he does not intend to micro‑manage construction projects.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ New Kennedy Center leader expected to testify in court