Trump says Kennedy Center will close down for up to 2 years for 'renovations'

The Brief The Trump administration has said the Kennedy Center could be shut down for up to two years for "renovations." The president said that the building is in bad condition and the funding for the upgrades has been secured. Trump says the Kennedy Center will halt entertainment operations for what he describes as construction, revitalization, and complete rebuilding .



Washington’s signature performing arts home is about to go dark.

President Donald Trump says the Kennedy Center will shut down entertainment operations for about two years for a major renovation and rebuild.

What we know:

The president says that after a one-year review, this construction and renovation has to happen, that the building is in bad condition and the funding for the upgrades has been secured.

But this comes after months of drama with the Kennedy Center.

Multiple artists have cancelled their performances since Trump took over, and for a lot of people, this was difficult news to hear.

What they're saying:

"Mixed feelings," one D.C. resident told FOX 5. "I didn’t know it was in such bad of shape."

"The inside of it is fine, but it won’t be fine after he messes it up," said another.

"I don’t really think it needs renovations," one more told FOX 5. "I think it was fine the way it is. I’ve gone to the Kennedy Center to see multiple orchestras play before, and I just think he’s power hungry and bored."

What's happening:

Trump says the Kennedy Center will halt entertainment operations for what he describes as construction, revitalization, and complete rebuilding starting July 4, to coincide with America's 250th birthday.

One year ago, the president restructured the Kennedy Center’s board, removing prior leadership, appointing new members, and taking on a leadership role that gives *him broad influence over operations and vision.

People may notice new wording on the building, the "Trump Kennedy Center" but despite the signage, the Kennedy Center’s official name remains the same.

Again, the move comes amid a wave of high-profile artists and organizations pulling out of shows.

Big picture view:



Now, the big question for D.C. is: where does all that live entertainment go next, and how does this impact D.C.’s art scene?

FOX 5 spoke to Maribeth Diggle from in Series Opera, which represents hundreds of performers and she says while the closing will definitely have a ripple effect, D.C.’s art scene is never dependent on one building.

"When big stages pause or are no longer accessible to us, then smaller stages tend to light up, and that often brings us closer to our audience members in a really meaningful way, so I think out of this necessity we can really grow and actually create new art a new audiences," Diggle said.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 has reached out to a number of other entertainment venues for reaction, still waiting to hear back.

The president has not laid out specific plans as to what these renovations will look like, but he did say that a total shut down is necessary to transform the Kennedy Center into a world-renowned venue unlike any other.