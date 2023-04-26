New helicopter noise reduction measures to begin in northern Virginia

The D.C. region might be getting a little quieter now that new rules for helicopters will help cut down on the noise they make.

The new requirements for helicopters won’t silence them completely. the new rules are mitigation measures that many hope with make things a little more quiet.

Helicopter pilots are now being ordered to make changes. according to the FAA, they will be required to fly higher and change their flight paths to reduce the impact of noise in northern Virginia and around the D.C. region.

Officials say the changes came from a relatively new system that allows residents to complain about specific helicopter noise by filling out a form online or calling a phone number and leaving a voicemail.

The FAA said it used information from the complaints and available flight tracking data to identify likely sources of the noise.

Helicopter over Washington, D.C.

Virginia Congressman Don Beyer, along with representatives from the department of defense, federal aviation administration and helicopter association international, announced the new measures Tuesday.

"The helicopters we hear are all that keeping us safe and making our democracy strong, but the noise can still be a nuisance," he said.

Other regional jurisdictions have pledged to help fund the tracking system beyond its pilot phase for another year.