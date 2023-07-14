New grading policy for students at James Madison HS

In a YouTube video, the administration at James Madison High School said a student’s prior test grade will be updated and changed if the grade on their next test is better.

Fairfax County Public Schools says it's a school-based decision that is in alignment with the county’s grading guidelines.

Neighboring school districts have similar policies in place. In Arlington County public schools, middle and high school students can retake or redo assignments, and quizzes or homework have a smaller effect on a student's grade.

Supporters say the new grading policy shows the total picture of a student’s achievement, while the traditional grading system is punitive for children.

Critics disagree saying this rolling grade policy doesn’t accurately show student achievement and there are concerns it apparently doesn’t prepare students for life post-high school.