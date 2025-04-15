New full-service hospital opens in southeast DC

The Brief New hospital opens in D.C. Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center is the first full-service hospital in 25 years. Expanded healthcare access The $434 million facility includes emergency care, maternity services, and a trauma center. CEO Dr. Anthony Coleman says it will improve healthcare for Wards 7 and 8.



Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health has officially opened, marking the first new full-service hospital in the District in 25 years and the first trauma center east of the Anacostia River.

Cedar Hill hospital opens

What we know:

Located on the St. Elizabeths East campus, the $434 million facility launched just after midnight, built through a public-private partnership.

The 136-bed hospital offers emergency care, a trauma center, maternity services, a Level II NICU, and a helipad, addressing long-standing healthcare disparities for residents in Wards 7 and 8.

Expanding healthcare in southeast D.C.

"What its gonna do is help uplift the health status of the community and it will erase some of the systemic problems that this community has faced with regards to their health." said Dr. Anthony Coleman, CEO of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center.

The hospital is easily accessible, sitting between two train stations with a bus stop right out front.