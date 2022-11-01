New details surrounding DC police investigation

As first reported by The Washington Post, the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office says prosecutors are expected to dismiss dozens of gun and possession cases after learning about an investigation into seven Metropolitan Police officers who may not have been truthful in their reports.

FOX 5 has learned details about one of the officers at the center of the investigation into police behavior in MPD's seventh district.

Officer Imar Samaraay is currently on administrative leave pending the investigation. He has been flagged by the deputy mayor's office for serious use of force in the past.

On June 15, 2021, Officer Samaraay engaged in serious use of force when arresting a juvenile in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place SE, according to a letter from former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart to DC Council chair Charles Allen.

The juvenile was later charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, but shortly after the arrest, the juvenile was transported to the hospital for treatment of a broken arm.

Four months later, Samaraay was given the Ribbon of Valor for his response on Jan. 6th.

Samaraay has been employed with MPD since Dec. 26, 2018. It is possible that he participated in cases that have already resulted in convictions.

When asked if the U.S. Attorney's Office is reviewing past convictions and not just pending cases, the spokesperson declined to comment and said their internal review is ongoing.

If it is found that any of the officers under investigation were not truthful in documents or testimony, that could be a Brady issue.

Brady is a 1963 Supreme Court decision requiring prosecutors to give criminal defendants all information that is material and favorable to the defendant. Evidence affecting the credibility of a police officer as a witness can fit the bill.

A spokesperson for the DC Police Union says these officers were properly following policy and directives issued by command and that prosecutors reviewed all body-worn camera footage in these cases before electing to bring charges.