New data suggests African Americans are contracting coronavirus more than any other race

On Tuesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan asked the Maryland Department of Health to begin releasing racial and ethnic breakdowns on coronavirus cases. The numbers were revealed on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, as of April 8, blacks made up 2,064 positive coronavirus cases as well as 55 deaths—that’s almost 50 percent of all cases in the state.

Likewise, whites make up 1,540 cases and 39 deaths while Asians account for 122 cases and 6 deaths. The data also says there are 1,300 cases in which racial data isn’t available.

Georgetown professor Dr. Christopher King says blacks are more likely to have frontline jobs that put them in danger the most.

“We know that communities of color are more likely to have hourly wages. They’re more likely to have multiple forms of employment at hourly wages. They’re more likely to work on the front lines. And so the ability to practice social distancing is a challenge,” said Dr. King.

He says social distancing will work in the short term but in the long run, issues such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity will have to be addressed in order to improve public health as a whole all together.

