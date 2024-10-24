New bill seeks to limit loud protests near homes in DC neighborhoods

The D.C. Council is considering a new emergency bill that would restrict protests in residential areas, following years of demonstrations outside homes that have disturbed local neighborhoods.

Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced the Residential Tranquility Emergency Amendment Act, which seeks to limit demonstrations in residential neighborhoods, like Barnaby Woods, during certain hours.

Pinto told FOX 5 that the legislation is aimed at protecting the peace and quiet of residents while balancing First Amendment rights.

"There are protests, some of which have been going on for years, where district residents haven’t been able to sleep or get their kids ready for bed. And that is not acceptable," Pinto said.

The bill would prevent demonstrators from using loudspeakers or bullhorns in residential zones across the city and would also ban gatherings outside specific homes between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. Additionally, it would prohibit the placement of projectiles on homes during protests.

Kalorama resident Bridget Carson, who lives near the Chinese ambassador’s residence, said she regularly hears loud protests starting as early as 6 a.m.

"It does sound like a lot of people, but it’s this loudspeaker," she said.

Pinto emphasized that the legislation is not intended to infringe on the right to protest.

"You absolutely can protest, you can demonstrate, and when you’re doing so in a residential neighborhood, there needs to be some reasonable limitations on that," she said.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 25: People gather to protest in front of US Secretary of State John Kerry's house in the Georgetown neighborhood, August 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. Protesters with the group Midwest Unrest is urging Secretary Kerry to stop ex Expand

Many residents support the proposed restrictions.

"I think it would be beneficial for the neighborhood, especially considering how early they start," said Gary Carson, who lives in Kalorama.

Pinto added that with upcoming elections and the likelihood of increased protests, the city needs to ensure residents are protected from excessive noise while respecting free speech.

"We want to make sure that First Amendment activity can be honored and protected safely, and we are getting the balance right, so people in residential communities aren’t being targeted overnight," she said.

The D.C. Council is expected to vote on the emergency bill next Tuesday. If passed, it would apply to any home in the city, not just those of ambassadors or politicians.