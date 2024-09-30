New bill in DC could end child marriages, setting age requirement at 18

In D.C., a ban on child marriage could soon become law.

Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds may not be able to drink, smoke, or vote, but they can get married.

The D.C. Council is introducing legislation that would require individuals to be 18 or older to get married. The goal is to protect children who may not have a choice in the matter.

"There’s a loophole in our nation’s capital allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to tie the knot if they have consent from a parent or judge," said Councilmember Brooke Pinto.

She and other council members want to eliminate this loophole.

"I believe there are no exceptions that make it acceptable to get married before the age of 18 when you are a child," Pinto added.

In 2023, 15 minors got married in the District, a significant increase from just one in 2022. Officials say the rise may be attributed to neighboring states, like Maryland and Virginia, prohibiting child marriage.

"I have met with multiple survivors of being forced to get married when they were children. Some of them were part of cults, some of whose parents provided them no other alternative," Pinto said.

The U.S. State Department classifies child marriage of any kind as a "human rights abuse and a form of child abuse," a sentiment echoed by many people FOX 5 spoke with.

A hearing about this bill is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21. So far, the legislation appears to have strong support from council members.