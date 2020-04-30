'Never give up': Virginia man released from hospital after 50-day battle with COVID-19

U.S. soccer legend turned coach John Harkes says his father-in -law is beating his battle with coronavirus. In fact, the 78-year-old was discharged from the hospital today after a harrowing healthcare journey.

John Harkes has worked with FOX 5 on World Cup coverage over the years and reached out on Thursday because he wanted to share some good news. His father-in-law, who was at Prince William Medical Center in Manassas was discharged Thursday afternoon and is heading to a rehab center.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports yesterday was the first day he tested negative for the coronavirus after testing positive and being hospitalized for more than a month.

Ron Kunihiro started feeling sick on March 14 and was admitted to the hospital just days later. Family members say a big challenge was getting Kunihiro tested.

We’re told once tested he was diagnosed with COVID-19 back on March 20 and placed on a ventilator right away.

That was after family members say he drove himself to Heathcoat Hospital in Gainesville and then transferred immediately to Prince William Medical Center for ICU care.

After several close calls and family members saying they almost lost him, we’re told he’s making it — off the ventilator and breathing.

Ron Kunihiro’s family is hoping this story inspires others impacted by the coronavirus — saying "never give up."

