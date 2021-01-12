Netflix will release a new movie every week in 2021
Netflix will be releasing a new original movie every week in 2021, the company announced on Tuesday.
The popular video streaming service has lined up films with star-studded casts that "will surprise and delight cinephiles across the globe with films from Award winning filmmakers."
"We’re re-introducing you to teen screams, turning your favorite books into films, bringing you more adrenaline-pumping blockbusters and giving your family a reason to say YES to watching films together. Netflix will bring you a new movie every week featuring the biggest stars," according to a Netflix news release.
Netflix raised its prices in October amid a surge in worldwide growth as efforts to contain the novel coronavirus closed down restaurants, theaters and other entertainment venues.
The Los Gatos, California, company gained 28 million worldwide subscribers during the first nine months of 2020, eclipsing its growth for the entire year of 2019. Subscriber increases included an additional 5.4 million customers in the U.S. and Canada.
Here are the titles categorized by genre:
Action:
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
Horror:
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There's Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
Thriller:
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
Sci-fi:
Stowaway
Romance:
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Drama:
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie
Monster Penguin Bloom
Pieces of a Woman
The DigThe Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
Western:
The Harder They Fall
Comedy:
8 Rue de l'Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don't Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot
Moxie
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
For the whole family:
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana
Nightbooks
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
The Loud House Movie
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY
Musical:
A Week Away
tick, tick...BOOM
The Associated Press contributed to this report.