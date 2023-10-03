Netflix reportedly plans to raise subscriptions costs when ongoing actors' strike ends

Netflix is reportedly planning to raise the price of its ad-free service following the end of the ongoing actors' strike the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the Journal, the streaming service is planning a price hike few months after the Hollywood actors' strike ends.

While it remains unclear how much consumers can expect to cough up, Netflix has already initiated increases to its services while removing its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S., Canada and U.K.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has been on strike since July 14, and it remains to be seen when the strike will end.

Late-night talk shows began returning to the air after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their Hollywood writers strike , while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off, the Associated Press reported on Oct. 2.

Already, consumers are seeing a rise in prices for most streaming services across the board.

On Tuesday, new subscribers of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Discovery+’s ad-free plan in the U.S. and Canada said goodbys to ad-free options and higher subscriptions fees.

The price change for the U.S. ad-free Discovery+ plan marks an increase of $2, making it $8.99 per month plus taxes. Canada’s also got a similar increase.

Discovery+ said the move would "allow us to continue to provide can’t miss-stories in the food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal genres – plus so much more."

Netflix currently has its ad-free Standard subscription set at $15.49 per month for U.S. customers and its ad-free Premium one at $19.99 per month. Depending on if an account holder elected to have extra member slots to share their account with people living outside their household, the price someone pays could potentially be higher on a monthly basis.

The ad-supported Netflix plan first became available in November.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday on the streaming giant’s ad-free price increase discussions. It could come into effect sometime after the conclusion of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The strike has spanned over 2.5 months so far.





