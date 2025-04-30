Neighbors shocked after Montgomery County woman accused of driving car into crowd

A woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to drive through a Montgomery County 10K race, putting hundreds of lives in danger.

What we know:

The suspect is Karen Gangloff, police say. Her Derwood neighborhood was shocked, wondering why she allegedly did this.

An aerial video from "MyDronePro" captured hundreds of runners at "the pikes peek race" Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Police say Gangloff was trying to breach the closed race route, driving towards a crowd of runners, through a closed intersection.

Police say she led the officers on a short chase in her Jeep, which ended when an officer got her to rear-end them.

Police say Gangloff refused to get out of the Jeep. Officers to broke the driver’s side window to remove her from the Jeep.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Gangloff displayed belligerent behavior and defined police authority throughout the encounter. She was transported to Shady Grove Hospital for evaluation.

While at the hospital, Gangloff was repeatedly instructed to stop yelling by officers, doctors, and nurses.

She remains in jail without bond. Gangloff is charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Montgomery County police say they found 9mm rounds, but no gun in her Jeep.

People in this community say they are thankful, applaud, the Montgomery County police officer who prevented a tragedy at the race.