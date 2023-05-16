Neighbors on edge after teens throw wild party in vacant Arlington home

Neighbors who live on North Abingdon Street were caught by surprise Friday evening when they noticed a group of teenagers partying at a house in the community.

Arlington police said they were dispatched to the area for a report of disorderly conduct that night. They found empty beer cans and broken windows in the aftermath of the party.

Several neighbors told FOX 5 they called 911. When officers arrived, they said approximately 25 juveniles dispersed from in front of the home.

Police believe the juvenile suspects made entry into the vacant residence, resulting in property damage.

While FOX 5 was at the house, the property owner stopped by to assess the damage.

She told FOX 5 off-camera that she didn’t know about the party until we informed her.

The owner says she just purchased the home and that it is currently being renovated.

Police are still actively investigating the incident.



