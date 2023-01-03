Negative COVID-19 tests required for DCPS students as classes resume following winter break

D.C. Public School students heading back to class following winter break are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning.

The requirement is part of the school system's Safe Return program.

Schools distributed COVID-19 test kits in December. Kits were also available at any District COVID Center.

Students and staff were asked to take a test Monday and upload their results the same day.

According to the DCPS website, students who test positive are asked to follow all isolation guidance from DC Health and their healthcare provider. Anyone who tests positive cannot report for in-person activities and should remain at home during their isolation period, school officials say. This includes students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students unable to access the website are asked to bring a photograph or copy of the negative test results to school on the first day back.