Nearly a dozen in Howard County charged in child porn ring

Eleven suspects in Howard County have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a child pornography ring.

Eight adults are behind bars, and three minors are charged for allegedly possessing and distributing inappropriate photos and videos.

The investigation began last summer with tips from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators say they recovered thousands of images and clips – and the arrests may account for more than a dozen active investigations.

Meanwhile, the US Marshals office says it’s recovered 18 children considered missing.

They say it’s part of a nationwide effort to rescue and recover missing and exploited children and aid in the prevention of human trafficking.

Details on how the children were found have not been provided.

Those charged include:

- Taylor Richard Allen, 28, of Linden Linthicum Lane in Clarksville, indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography

Nicholas David Gehringer, 30, of Sharp Road in Glenwood, indicted on nine counts of possession of child pornography

- Hayk Manukyan, 21, of Durant Avenue in Laurel, indicted on three counts of distributing child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography

- Parker Greer Michael Matta, 19, of Boones Lane in Ellicott City, indicted on one count of possession of child pornography

- Saige Noel Penrod, 19, of Paul Martin Drive in Elkridge, indicted on five counts of possession of child pornography

- Anthony Joseph Ross, 31, of Bronze Bell Circle in Columbia, charged with five counts of possession of child pornography

- Tucker Nathaniel Testoff, 20, of Elko Drive in Ellicott City, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and sentenced to five years of probation

- Jawad Hyder Wagan, 33, of Tamar Drive in Columbia, indicted on four counts of possession of child pornography

- 14-year-old male of Laurel charged with one count of possession of child pornography

- 16-year-old male of Laurel charged with one count of possession of child pornography

- 17-year-old male of Glenelg charged with one count of possession of child pornography

