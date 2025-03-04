Nearly 7ft teen, Baba Oladotun, turns heads as nation's top ranked Sophomore

The Brief A Maryland teen, Baba Oladotun, was named the nation’s top-ranked player in the sophomore class of 2027. The 6-foot-9, 15-year-old guard/forward is drawing favorable comparisons to a young Kevin Durant, according to Sports Illustrated.



The nation’s top-ranked player in the sophomore class of 2027, Baba Oladotun, is turning heads and placing a spotlight on basketball in Maryland.

The 6-foot-9, 15-year-old guard/forward is drawing favorable comparisons to a young Kevin Durant, according to Sports Illustrated.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SILVER SPRING, MD - NOVEMBER 30: Highly-ranked prospect Blake High School freshman Baba Oladotun decided to go to public school rather than a private school. Shown at practice at Blake High School in Silver Spring, MD on November 30, 2023. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Oladotun was about seven or eight years old when I first saw him play and even at that young age, he was the closest thing I ever saw to Kevin," said Wayne Pratt, Durant’s father.

"As he continued to grow, I saw it more and more. He can get his shot off against anybody and he can really shoot the ball. He has an advanced understanding of the game, he’s humble, he loves basketball and has remarkable length at 6-foot-9 right now. And he’s still growing. He’s a great young man who has a chance to develop into something truly special."

His father, Ibrahim Oladotun, walked FOX 5's Chad Ricardo through his son's schedule, which is very meticulous and intentional. Ibrahim emphasized the importance of allocating time for homework and skill training along with putting 200 shots.