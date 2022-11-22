Nearly 1.3 million DC area residents expected to travel over Thanksgiving holiday

Nearly 1.3 million D.C. area residents will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend this year.

Those numbers are up 13% from last year, says AAA, the nation's largest motor club. The numbers are down nearly 9% from 2019 pre-pandemic holiday travel numbers.

Across the U.S., AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home. Nationwide, there will be a 1.5% increase over 2021 travel, and we’ll see 98% of pre-COVID travel volumes.

Holiday Travel

The majority of D.C. area travelers will hit the roads despite seeing the highest gas prices since 2013. Air travel across the nation’s capital is expected to be up 80% from last year.

As for staying healthy over the holiday, 14% of Washington area residents feel traveling over Thanksgiving poses a "significant" risk for COVID -- down from 48% ahead of Thanksgiving last year.

AAA recommends traveling early in the morning on Wednesday or before 11am on Thanksgiving Day and says avoid travel between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Here are the best and worst times to travel by car this Thanksgiving:

11/23/22

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM (Worst travel time)

Before 8:00 AM, After 8:00 PM (Best travel time)

11/24/22

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Worst travel time)

Before 11:00 AM, After 6:00 PM (Best travel time)

11/25/22

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Worst travel time)

Before 11:00 AM, After 8:00 PM (Best travel time)

11/26/22

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Worst travel time)

Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM (Best travel time)

11/27/22

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Worst travel time)

Before 11:00 AM, After 8:00 PM (Best travel time)

Peak congestion around the D.C. region is expected Sunday, Nov. 27 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. along the outer loop of Interstate-495 and from Interstate 95 to VA-123.