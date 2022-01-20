NCAA changes transgender athlete participation policy amid calls for reevaluation

The NCAA changed its policy regarding transgender athletes, it announced Wednesday.

The new approach to allowing transgender athletes will follow a sport -by-sport model similarly adopted by the U.S. and international Olympic committees, Sports Illustrated reported. The NCAA said if there was no international federation policy then the "previously established IOC policy criteria would be followed."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"We are steadfast in our support of transgender student-athletes and the fostering of fairness across college sports," John DeGioia, Georgetown University's president and the NCAA board's chairman, said in a statement Wednesday, announcing the change.

The new policy is effective immediately.

The NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis on March 12, 2020. (Associated Press)

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The Board of Governors voted to pass the new policy as it "preserves opportunity for transgender student-athletes while balancing fairness, inclusion and safety for all who compete," according to the report.

"It is important that NCAA member schools, conferences and college athletes compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy," DeGioia added.

Advertisement

Read more via Foxnews.com