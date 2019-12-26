Expand / Collapse search

Navy Yard neighborhood evacuated after gas line struck

WASHINGTON - D.C. fire officials evacuated an area around the Navy Yard Metro station after a gas line was accidentally struck on Thursday.

Officials called for an expanded evacuation zone after they initially told people to leave a construction site and a restaurant.

 The break was reported in the 1200 block of Half Street, SE.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted out instructions for people who might be impacted by the incident:

Green Line Metro service between Anacostia and L'Enfant Plaza was suspended while crews worked at the scene. It is expected to resume shortly. 

Around 2:50 p.m., officials shared that the leak was clamped and the gas flow was stopped. 

Fire crews are checking adjacent buildings for any residual gas. 

No injuries have been reported by officials. 