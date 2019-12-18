Navy Police officer from Bowie killed in Charles County crash

Maryland State Police have identified a U.S. Navy Police officer from Bowie who was killed in a crash in Charles County early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to Route 224 in Indian Head around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led 34-year-old Anthony Oglesby Jr., 34, to drive off the right side of the roadway.

