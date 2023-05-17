Naval Academy Herndon Monument climb sends plebes scrambling up greased obelisk to cap first year

The U.S. Naval Academy's plebe class annual Herndon Monument is underway in Annapolis.

About 1,000 first-year students are taking part in the annual tradition in which they work together to "cap" the 21-foot obelisk slathered with vegetable shortening with a midshipman's hat.

The students form a human pyramid to help their classmates climb the slippery monument and replace the hat known as the "dixie cup" from the top of the monument with a midshipman's hat, marking the end of their plebe year.

Last year, MIDN 4th class Peter Rossi of Phoenix capped the Herndon Monument at two hours nine minutes and 35 seconds.

Plebes began climbing the monument in 1940. The placement of the cap started seven years later. In 1949, upperclassmen began smearing lard on the monument to make the climb more challenging.