Nationals to hold virtual World Series ring ceremony

article

The Washington Nationals are hosting the first-ever virtual World Series championship ring ceremony this weekend!

The 2019 World Series championship team will reveal their rings on Sunday, May 24, at 7 p.m.

“We could not be more excited to finally share our 2019 World Series Champions rings with our players, staff, and fans! The various elements of the ring truly capture the Washington Nationals story and the craftsmanship is unparalleled,” said Mark D. Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals.

The hour-long celebration will be held on the team's website.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather