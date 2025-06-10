Nationals trades: Andrés Chaparro recalled, Nasim Nuñez optioned, Brady House remains top prospect

article

The Washington Nationals made a notable roster move Tuesday, recalling infielder Andrés Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester and optioning Nasim Nuñez in a swap that signals the club’s ongoing search for an offensive spark.

But in a twist that has surprised many fans and analysts, top prospect Brady House, who has been tearing up Triple-A pitching, remains in the minors, at least for now.

Dig deeper:

Chaparro, 25, rejoined the Nationals after a blistering run with Rochester, where he blasted five home runs and posted a .996 OPS. In 20 minor league games this year, five of which with the FredNats, he slashed .296/.390/.606, and his production only improved at Rochester with a .304/.400/.625 line, five homers and 19 RBI.

The Nationals aim that Chaparro’s power can translate to the big leagues, where he previously appeared in 33 games in 2024, hitting .215 with four home runs and a .693 OPS.

The Nationals hope the Venezuelan native can boost a struggling Nationals offense that hasn’t scored more than three runs in seven consecutive contests, dating to an 11-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 31.

The expectation is that Chaparro can provide an instant boost to the lineup just as he did in his Major League debut on August 13, 2024, where he doubled three times, tying the second-most extra-base hits in a debut in MLB history. Chaparro went on to slug seven doubles in his first 12 games, setting a Nationals record.

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, Nasim Nuñez returns to Triple-A after a stint in which his value came mostly from his speed and defense. The 24-year-old hit .186/.271/.233 in 23 games this season, filling in at shortstop when CJ Abrams was placed on the 10-day IL with a right hip flexor strain.

The most surprising aspect of Tuesday’s transaction is who was *not* called up: Brady House, the club’s No. 3 prospect and a consensus candidate for a promotion. House, 22, has put together a standout season at Triple-A, slashing .299/.352/.521 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 59 games.

As the youth movement continues in Washington, all eyes remain on Brady House—waiting for the moment when one of the organization’s most exciting prospects finally gets the call to the big leagues.