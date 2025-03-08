Nationals, Orioles announce new multi-year exhibition series

article

The Nationals and Orioles are about to see a lot more of each other. On Friday, the teams announced a new multi-year exhibition series starting this season.

Starting in just a few weeks, fans will have more games to choose from as the regional rivalry gets a new twist.

Here's the Deal:

On Friday, the teams said the Nationals and Orioles will wrap-up the next five spring trainings against each other. This year, the game will be on March 24 at Nats Park.

Then, between 2026 and 2029, the exhibition series will expand to two matchups per year – one in D.C. and one in Baltimore.

Also, for this year’s game, current and former federal government employees are eligible for two free tickets.

What they're saying:

Now, as for the rivalry itself, based on what we heard Friday outside of Nats park, it’s safe to say these upcoming showdowns aren’t quite Commanders-Cowboys level – at least not yet.

"I think it’s just a friendly rivalry I guess," Nats fan Victor Ford said.

"I welcome competition. I like Baltimore," Bozuma Acquaah said.

"It’s healthy to have a rivalry but I don’t have any hatred towards the O’s," another Nats fan told FOX 5.

The Nats and O’s will also play each other six times during this upcoming regular season. The first three of those games are in April right here in D.C.