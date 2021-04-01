Washington Nationals to celebrate 2019 World Series Championship in place of ceremonial first pitch

The team said they will honor fans and the 2019 World Series Championship team by highlighting signage around the ballpark and re-raising the World Series Champions flag in Center Field Plaza.

Opening Day will be the first time fans will be back in Nationals Park since the team’s 2019 World Series win. The 2020 regular season was delayed, shortened and played without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nationals will take on the New York Mets Thursday, with the first pitch being thrown out at 7:09 p.m., and with 5,000 fans allowed inside for the game.

Masks must be worn at all times and health and safety protocols will be in place.

On Wednesday, general manager Mike Rizzo said a player for the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member have been quarantined.

The team’s pregame ceremony will also include a moment of silence to honor the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.