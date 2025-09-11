Nationals to honor first responders, service members in remembrance of 9/11

The Brief The Washington Nationals will recognize first responders and service members with a number of events this weekend for the team's upcoming series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team is hosting these events and activations in remembrance of 9/11. Events include a military softball tournament, a meet-and-greet with Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams and more.



The Washington Nationals will recognize first responders and service members with a number of events this weekend for the team's upcoming series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to the team.

The team is hosting these events and activations in remembrance of 9/11.

Here's what is planned for each day:

Friday, Sept. 12

Timeline:

On Friday, the team will host Heroes Day in recognition of Sept. 11, 2001.

The day will include special programming and a flyover by the C-17 East Coast Demo Team from the 437 Airlift Wing located at Joint Base Charleston, a press release states.

Officer Brittany Shakir of the Metropolitan Police Department will sing the national anthem before the 6:45 p.m. game, as well, and local first responders will present the nation's colors. Additionally, members of the different branches of local police, fire and EMS will be recognized before the game.

Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams will also welcome families from the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) during a pregame meet-and-greet. The TAPS program aims to provide ongoing emotional support to those who are grieving a loved one who died during US military service.

The Nationals will also honor five local first responders who died in the line of duty last year as part of the team's annual Fallen Heroes Tribute. The men who will be honored are Investigator Wayne David of the Metropolitan Police Department, Supervisory Special Agent Dennis M. Wagner, Jr. of the FBI, Lieutenant Robert Heaney and Firefighter/Technician Stephen W. Shipp, Jr. of the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department and Lieutenant Christopher J. Higgins of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

Family members of the five men will be in attendance. The men's names will be memorialized by plaques on dedicated seats in Section 130 along the first baseline, the team states.

Saturday, Sept. 13

After Saturday's 4:05 p.m. game, the team will host the Battle of the Bases Championship.

Marine Corps Base Quantico and Joint Base Andrews will face off in a "competitive" finale to the annual military softball tournament, according to the Nationals. The team encourages fans who attend the Nationals-Pirates game to stick around afterward and watch the contest.

What you can do:

The Battle of the Bases Championship is free and open to the public.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Sunday's game marks the third annual Nats on Base Abroad simulcast, which will bring the 11:35 a.m. game to service members stationed nearly 7,000 miles away at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Former Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier and outfielder Adam Eaton will host a special watch party for service members along with host Brittney Ramsey and mascot Screech, the team says. The watch party will include pregame and in-game activities like an honorary first pitch, ballpark games and prizes.

Dozier and Eaton will also join military exercises and demonstrations, coach an Army vs. Air Force softball game, host a baseball skills clinic and more.

The game will be simulcast to bases everywhere via the American Forces Network.