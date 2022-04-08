Nationals fall 5-1 to Mets in rain-delayed opener

Mark Canha and Starling Marte drove in runs to back five shutout innings from Tylor Megill, and the New York Mets won manager Buck Showalter's debut by beating the Washington Nationals 5-1.

Canha and Marte were two of the Mets' free-agent additions this offseason.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals line the field during the playing of the National Anthem before a game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets on Opening Day at Nationals Park on April 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jo Expand

Megill is a 6-foot-7 right-hander who reached the majors last June and filled in as the opening day starter for injured Jacob deGrom. Megill allowed three hits and did not walk a batter.

Juan Soto produced Washington's lone run with his 99th career homer. Patrick Corbin gave up two runs in four-plus innings and took the loss.

Advertisement

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.