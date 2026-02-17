Bruce Springsteen's tour will make final stop in DC this spring

article

The Brief Bruce Springsteen is going on tour this spring. Washington, D.C., will get to see "The Boss" in May. Tickets will go on sale later this month.



"The Boss" is heading back on the road this spring, and he's taking his final bow in Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will take the stage at Nationals Park on May 27.

The Washington, D.C., show will be the final stop on the "Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour," which will kick off in Minneapolis on March 31.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on February 21.

What they're saying:

Springsteen announced the tour in an Instagram post on Tuesday, appearing to call out President Donald Trump and recent actions of his administration.

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming… We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock 'n' Rebellion!"