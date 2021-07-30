Nationals close to sending Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Dodgers as trade deadline looms

Ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner could be moving from the Washington Nationals to the Los Angeles Dodgers as the 4 p.m. EDT trade deadline approaches.

The Dodgers and Nationals were close to deal late Thursday night after a day full of trades.

Washington sent slugger Kyle Schwarber to Boston, closer Brad Hand to Toronto and reliever Daniel Hudson to San Diego.

