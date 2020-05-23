Nationals cancel virtual championship ring ceremony

article

The Washington Nationals are canceling their unprecedented virtual championship ring ceremony, but you can still get a sneak peek at the club's new bling this weekend.

The team planned to deliver the rings to players during a virtual ceremony Sunday night, but announced Saturday that players decided to wait until they were "physically reunited."

Still, the team says it will reveal the rings' design and reaction from club veterans Howie Kendrick, Max Scherzer and Ryan Zimmerman starting at 7 p.m. Sunday night:

You can watch the ring unveiling on the Nationals' website.