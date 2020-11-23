The National Zoo’s panda cub has a new name!

The zoo in D.C. announced on Monday that the public vote is over – and the 3-month-old cub that has captured the hearts of D.C. area residents has been named Xiao Qi Ji.

READ MORE: National Zoo opens voting to name giant panda cub

The name means "Little Miracle" in Mandarin.

READ MORE: National Zoo's Mei Xiang gives birth to giant panda cub

They say 135,000 votes were registered during the process.

Xiao Qi Ji is one of four names proposed by the zoo.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The other options included Fu Zai, Xing Fu and Zai Zai.

Patrons have had an opportunity to watch Xiao Qi Ji grow up via Panda Cam.

