National Zoo's giant panda cub takes 'field trips' with mom Mei Xiang
WASHINGTON - It's a whole new world for the National Zoo's giant panda cub who has been taking 'field trips' with mom Mei Xiang into their enclosure.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
National Zoo
Mei Xiang started carrying her cub to the door and several feet out into the enclosure area over the weekend.
Now that the cub it getting older, Zoo officials say Mei Xiang will start to bring him on these 'field trips' more frequently.
The cub, meanwhile, is hard at work practicing his crawling, using his muscles and improving his coordination. In the coming weeks the cub will begin to scoot around with his first steps coming at around three months.
Advertisement
RELATED:
National Zoo's adorable, feisty giant panda cub is turning 8 weeks old on Friday
National Zoo's plump panda packing on the pounds as cub hits growth spurt
It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals gender of newest panda cub
Mei Xiang’s baby panda makes debut on National Zoo's livestream