National Zoo vaccinating some primates; lions and tigers still recovering from COVID-19

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
National Zoo orangutans receive COVID-19 vaccine shots

The National Zoo began vaccinating a number of primates this week - including orangutans.

WASHINGTON - As the National Zoo’s lions and tigers continue to recover after testing presumptive positive for COVID-19, the staff began vaccinating some of the zoo’s primates.

According to officials, seven orangutans, one western lowland gorilla, one white-eared titi monkey and two emperor tamarins have received their shots.

Veterinarians are among those monitoring the vaccinated animals. They say they have not seen any side effects so far.

The department of agriculture has authorized a vaccine for animals made by a company called Zoetis.

The animals who’ve received shots will also get a second dose.
 