Boo at the Zoo, Zoolights canceled for second year due to COVID-19 concerns

Smithsonian's National Zoo has canceled two of its most popular holiday events for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Boo at the Zoo, a fun Halloween event with treats for kids and decorated trails, and Zoolights, a festive family event with displays of lights and holiday music, will not take place in 2021, according to the Zoo's website.

NATIONAL ZOO LIONS, TIGERS WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 'SHOWING IMPROVEMENT'

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the Zoo has also canceled its ZooLights Express and Panda Claws mobile light displays.

Entry passes are required for all Zoo visitors – including infants. All visitors ages two and older are required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces - regardless of their vaccination status. Fully vaccinated visitors do not need to wear a mask in outdoor areas.

Several of the Zoo's big cats had to be anesthetized last month after testing positive for COVID-19. Several are still recovering.