National World War I Memorial unveiled in nation’s capital

Friday marks the official opening of the newly constructed National World War I Memorial site in Washington, D.C.

The opening of the WWI memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House comes after years of planning.

National World War I Memorial

The memorial recognizes the nearly five million Americans who served in the war and is the first memorial to WWI veterans in the nation’s capital.

Situated in a refurbished Pershing Park, the memorial features a nearly 60 foot long bronze sculpture that depicts scene and imagery of service members.