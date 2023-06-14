National Park Service truck plunges into Potomac River

The driver of a National Park Service maintenance truck wound up in the Potomac River Wednesday evening. How it happened is now under investigation.

Photo via D.C. Fire and EMS

The water rescue, according to D.C. Fire and EMS., took place in East Potomac Park near Ohio Drive and Buckeye Drive in the southwest part of the District. The truck was partially submerged when officials arrived at the scene.

NPS Spokesperson Mike Litterst told FOX 5 the driver was not injured, and the agency is looking into the cause of the accident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo via D.C. Fire and EMS

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

