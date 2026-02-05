National Harbor juvenile curfew in place Friday and Saturday

A juvenile curfew will be in effect at National Harbor this Friday and Saturday, Prince George’s County police announced.

The curfew runs from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. both days, and unaccompanied minors are not allowed to be in or remain at National Harbor during those hours.

Exceptions include juveniles accompanied by a parent or guardian, an authorized adult over 21, standing on the sidewalk outside their home or a next‑door neighbor’s home if there’s no complaint, or traveling directly home from school, religious or organizational activities, or work.

Parents, guardians and businesses could face civil fines of up to $250.

