National Harbor juvenile curfew in place Friday and Saturday

Published  February 5, 2026 11:38am EST
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - A juvenile curfew will be in effect at National Harbor this Friday and Saturday, Prince George’s County police announced.

The curfew runs from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. both days, and unaccompanied minors are not allowed to be in or remain at National Harbor during those hours.

Exceptions include juveniles accompanied by a parent or guardian, an authorized adult over 21, standing on the sidewalk outside their home or a next‑door neighbor’s home if there’s no complaint, or traveling directly home from school, religious or organizational activities, or work.

Parents, guardians and businesses could face civil fines of up to $250.

NATIONAL HARBOR JUVENILE CURFEW

FRIDAY & SATURDAY | 5 P.M. - 5 A.M.
No unaccompanied minor may be in or remain at the National Harbor

CURFEW EXCEPTIONS:

  • Accompanied by a parent or guardian
  • Accompanied by a person over the age of 21 authorized by a parent or guardian
  • On the sidewalk in front of where the juvenile resides, or the residence of a next-door neighbor, if the neighbor did not complain to the police
  • Returning home, by a direct route from a school activity, or an activity of a religious or other association, or place of employment

PENALTIES: Parents/Guardians/Businesses are subject to a civil fine up to $250 plus costs

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police Department. 

