National Guard shooting suspect pleads not guilty, faces death penalty

The Brief Rahmanullah Lakanwal, accused in the fatal shooting of a National Guard member in Washington, D.C., pleaded not guilty Tuesday to new federal charges that make the case death penalty-eligible. Lakanwal is accused of killing West Virginia Army National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and critically wounding U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe in a Nov. 26, 2025 shooting near the Farragut West Metro station, blocks from the White House. The shooting triggered a federal investigation involving the FBI and Metropolitan Police Department and drew national attention due to its proximity to the White House and the victims’ military status.



Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan national accused of carrying out a deadly ambush-style shooting targeting National Guard members in downtown Washington, D.C., pleaded not guilty Tuesday to all charges in a 17-count federal superseding indictment, according to The Associated Press.

The updated indictment was unsealed by the Department of Justice hours before Lakanwal's court appearance; the new federal charges significantly expand the case against the 29-year-old defendant and make him eligible for the death penalty if prosecutors ultimately seek capital punishment.

1 Guard member killed, another critically wounded

What we know:

Lakanwal is accused of fatally shooting West Virginia Army National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and critically wounding U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe during an attack near the Farragut West Metro station, just blocks from the White House, on Nov. 26, 2025.

Prosecutors have described the shooting as an unprovoked, ambush-style attack. Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries the following day, while Wolfe survived after suffering life-threatening wounds, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

According to court documents, investigators allege Lakanwal drove from Bellingham, Washington, to the nation's capital before carrying out the attack using a stolen .357-caliber revolver that had previously been reported stolen in Seattle.

Authorities say two National Guard majors at the scene helped subdue the suspect following the shooting.

The case was initially prosecuted in D.C. Superior Court before being transferred to federal court, a move that allowed prosecutors to pursue charges carrying the possibility of a death sentence, according to the AP. Earlier federal indictments charged Lakanwal with first-degree murder, attempted murder, firearms offenses and related crimes. The newly unsealed superseding indictment expands those allegations to 17 counts.

Lakanwal, who entered the United States after the fall of Afghanistan and had previously worked with U.S.-backed Afghan security forces, has remained in custody since the shooting, per the AP. His attorneys entered not guilty pleas on all counts Tuesday.

Dig deeper:

The shooting prompted a major federal investigation involving the FBI and Metropolitan Police Department and drew national attention because of its proximity to the White House and the military status of the victims.

What we don't know:

Federal prosecutors have not publicly announced whether they will seek the death penalty, but the death-eligible federal charges mean capital punishment remains a possible outcome as the case proceeds through the Justice Department’s review process.

A trial date has not yet been announced.