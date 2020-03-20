National Guard setting up screening centers at FedEx Field as coronavirus spreads through DMV

The Maryland National Guard has been deployed to set up screening centers near FedEx Field in Prince George’s County as the region grapples with the spreading coronavirus threat.

For the time being, the National Guard says it is setting up tents as a first step in a “larger effort to establish clinics where initial health screenings will be conducted and eventually where onsite testing will take place once that option becomes fully available.”

The effort was directed by Governor Larry Hogan, and in partnership with the County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and the University of Maryland Medical System.

On Friday, the Governor announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the state had surged from 107 to 149.



