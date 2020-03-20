Maryland coronavirus case total surges to 149

The total number of cases of coronavirus in Maryland surged to 149 overnight - up from 107 yesterday - according to the state's health department.

The state has recorded one coronavirus-related death since the disease began take hold on the region - a Prince George’s County man in his 60s who was already hospitalized when he was diagnosed.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan - along with officials in the District and Virginia - has implemented a number of emergency measures to deal with the deadly pandemic.

On Thursday, the governor restricted access to BWI airport.

He also said Maryland Department of Transportation will now restrict access to the BWI terminal to ticketed passengers and employees. He said exceptions will be made for those helping disabled passengers.

The governor also said he has moved to shut down enclosed malls and entertainment venues across Maryland and waive weight limits on trucks needed to move supplies as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to increase.

