National Guard in DC? Trump could deploy up to 1,000 troops to combat crime

The Brief The National Guard could be deployed to D.C. on Monday following an announcement by President Donald Trump. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she is "concerned" that the troops won't be used efficiently. Trump is expected to speak at 10 a.m. Monday.



President Donald Trump has been threatening a federal takeover of Washington, D.C. for weeks, and now the district could see those words take action.

What we know:

Officials are bracing for what could be a possible call up of the National Guard to D.C. on Monday.

Sources tell FOX 5 DC's David Kaplan that Trump's upcoming announcement will involve their deployment.

FOX News reports that the president is considering deploying 1,000 National Guard troops to the nation's capital.

The troops would likely come from the D.C. National Guard, but no final decision has been made, according to an official who spoke with FOX News ahead of Monday's press conference.

Hundreds of federal officers were already deployed across the District this past weekend, making multiple arrests, including carrying a pistol without a license, a fugitive from Maryland, driving on a suspended license and dirt bike riding in the park.

What they're saying:

There has reportedly been little communication with local leadership, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who says a National Guard deployment would have tp be carefully coordinated.

"They are not law enforcement officials," Bowser said on MSNBC's "The Weekend" on Sunday.

"They are men and women who leave their families to serve their country, and that just is not their primary role, to enforce local laws. So I'm concerned about that. I'm concerned that they are not being used efficiently."

DC crime stats

By the numbers:

Violent crime in D.C. is currently down for 2025 with a 26 percent drop overall from 2024, according to data released by Metropolitan police.

The data shows an even greater decrease in violent crime from 2023 - more than 60 percent drop.

The backstory:

This wouldn't be the first time National Guard troops would be deployed to D.C. However, it would be a somewhat unprecedented move for a president.

The military request is usually one of assistance from the District.

From inaugurations, to responding to the Black Lives Matter protest and the January 6 Capitol attack in 2021.

In 1994, Mayor Sharon Pratt did call on the National Guard to help with crime in the District as murders totaled 378 that year.

What's next:

A press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday regarding crime in the nation's capital.

President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social Saturday that a press conference will be held at the White House that will "essentially stop violent crime in Washington, D.C."

"It will not only involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital, but will also be about Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well-maintained Capital," Trump posted.

Trump didn’t say who would be present or speaking at the press conference. He also didn’t release details about his claim that the announcement would stop violent crime.

