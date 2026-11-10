Naresh Bhatt set for March 2027 sentencing hearing

The Brief Naresh Bhatt is scheduled for a March 12, 2027, sentencing hearing where he could face life in prison. Bhatt was convicted of killing his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, who was last seen in July 2024. Her body has not been found. During the nearly six-week trial, jurors heard from forensic experts, investigators and family and friends of the couple.



Naresh Bhatt, the man convicted of killing and defiling his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, will be sentenced on March 12, 2027, court officials said. He could face a sentence of life in prison.

What we know:

Naresh was found guilty of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body on Tuesday after a six-week trial. He has been in custody since his August 2024 arrest.

The investigation into Mamta Kafle’s disappearance began after she failed to show up for her shift as a nurse on August 1, 2024. Naresh initially told police that he did not believe his wife was missing, saying he had seen her on July 29. However, he later filed a missing persons report on August 5, 2024.

According to court documents, investigators seized a power saw containing hair fragments from the couple's home and gathered evidence indicating that Naresh visited multiple trash disposal sites. Mamta Kafle’s body has not been found.

"This case was a powerful reminder that the absence of a victim’s body does not mean the absence of justice," the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney said in a statement.

READ MORE | Naresh Bhatt convicted of murder in death of wife Mamta Kafle Bhatt

During the investigation and murder trial, family and friends of Mamta Kafle insisted she would not have abandoned her infant daughter.

The jury deliberated for several hours Tuesday before reaching a verdict. It came after weeks of testimony where jurors heard from forensic experts, investigators and Naresh himself.

During his testimony, Naresh admitted to dismembering Mamta Kafle’s body with saw and disposing of her remains in various dumpsters after finding her dead in their bedroom. According to Naresh, Mamta took her own life. He said he found vomit with traces of pill capsules and evidence of an insect fumigant.

Mamta Kafle’s mother, Gita Kafle, took the stand early in the trial, becoming emotional when asked when she had last seen her daughter. While living in Nepal, Gita Kafle said she would video call her daughter two or three times a day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother, friend of Mamta Kafle Bhatt testify in her husband Naresh Bhatt’s murder trial

Family and friends of Naresh and Mamta Kafle also testified about their marital strain, and digital evidence revealed March 2024 searches for "what happens if a spouse disappears" and "can I divorce if wife lost."

The defense rested its case after Naresh was called to testify about finding his wife's body and about additional internet search evidence.