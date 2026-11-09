Family mourns mother and 3-year-old killed in Virginia I-95 DUI crash

The Brief A family is mourning the loss of a mother and her 3-year-old daughter who were killed in a Virginia crash. An active duty marine is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting the family's vehicle. Police said the driver had a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit.



A family is mourning after 27-year-old Danna Placios and her 3-year-old daughter Ruby were both killed in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver on I-95 in Stafford.

What we know:

Police said the driver had a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit.

Danna's younger and older sisters, Alexa and Genesis, spoke with FOX 5 moments before saying their final goodbyes at a funeral Monday. They remember Danna as someone who was always laughing. They said she was a woman who dreamed of being a mother and whose world revolved around her little girl.

Danna, her fiancé and her daughter Ruby were inside the car when the crash was reported early Friday morning.

Driver faces DUI charges after crash on I-95 in Stafford kills child, passenger in second car (Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police said 25-year-old Malik J. Thomas of Fredericksburg, an active duty marine, was driving northbound while intoxicated when he crashed into the family's vehicle.

READ MORE | Marine charged with manslaughter after suspected DUI crash kills mother, child on I-95 in Stafford

Danna's fiancé suffered serious injuries. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Thomas was not injured. He is being held and is expected to appear for a bond hearing later this week. Thomas faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter. Each charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Danna's sisters say they want to make sure the names of their loved ones are never forgotten.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 27-year-old Danna Placios and her 3-year-old daughter Ruby killed in Stafford DUI crash