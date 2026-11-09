Suspect wanted for first-degree murder after man stabbed to death outside Wheaton bar

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The Brief Montgomery County police issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Ibrahim Joseph Anthony Diebate, charging him with first-degree murder. Investigators say Diebate stabbed 42-year-old Christopher Schuler multiple times on Elkin Street after an argument escalated outside a nearby bar. Police warn that Diebate is considered armed and dangerous, and Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.



Montgomery County police are searching for a 34-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder after a fatal stabbing outside a Wheaton bar last week.

What we know:

Montgomery County Department of Police homicide detectives identified the suspect as Ibrahim Joseph Anthony Diebate, who has no known fixed address. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Diebate with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 42-year-old Christopher Schuler.

Police described Diebate as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing roughly 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Detectives warned that he may be armed and dangerous, cautioning anyone who spots him not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Ibrahim Joseph Anthony Diebate, who has no known fixed address, is accused of stabbing Schuler. (Courtesy of Montgomery County)

The stabbing occurred at 12:04 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, in the 11300 block of Elkin Street, near the Wheaton Metro Station and the local mall. Officers from the 4th District and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene and found Schuler suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, Schuler and Diebate knew each other and had been spending time at a nearby bar before the attack. An argument broke out between the two men inside the establishment and then spilled outside onto the street. Investigators said Diebate stabbed Schuler multiple times before running away from the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared what triggered the argument inside the bar. Diebate's current whereabouts remain unknown, and police have not confirmed whether the weapon used in the stabbing has been recovered.

The backstory:

Schuler, a 42-year-old Silver Spring resident who worked as a mechanic, was remembered by loved ones as a dedicated friend with deep ties to the neighborhood.

Christopher Schuler | Family of Wheaton fatal stabbing victim speaks out as police search for suspect

His sister, Marilyn Jackson, spoke to FOX 5 following the killing, describing her brother as her "best friend" and expressing disbelief over the violence. Jackson noted that Schuler had many friends and frequently spent time at a neighborhood bar near the location where he was attacked.

In the days following the stabbing, friends and family gathered around the corner from the crime scene, placing flowers and candles in the 11300 block of Elkin Street to hold a vigil in his honor. Nearby business owners and bartenders noted at the time that the surrounding commercial corridor had experienced an increase in crime.

What's next:

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a cash reward ranging from $250 to $10,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information regarding Diebate's location is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online at crimesolversmcmd.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.