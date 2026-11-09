West Virginia man gets 2 life sentences plus 30 years for 2018 Maryland double murder after appeal

article

The Brief A West Virginia man got two life sentences plus 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing stems from a 2018 double murder. The initial conviction was overturned on an appeal and the state later retried the case.



A West Virginia man received two life sentences plus 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after the retrial of a Maryland double murder case, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Gregory Jones of Martinsburg was initially convicted of murder and sentenced in December 2021 for the deadly double shooting of Ashley Dickinson, 34, of Alexandria, and Joshua Frazier, 29, of Woodbridge, court documents show.

Dickinson and Frazier were shot in the back of the head in Burtonsville in 2018. Text messages revealed that Jones owed Frazier money from a previous drug deal and wanted to pay him back, according to court records.

The conviction was overturned on an appeal, and the state later retried the case.

READ MORE | Man faces two life sentences in Burtonsville double murder

A judge ordered Jones to serve the two life sentences consecutively with a 30-year sentence Jones received in 2022 for an unrelated home invasion and robbery case, according to court officials.