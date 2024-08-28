Narcan for students? Loudoun County schools considers new drug policy

article

Loudoun County Schools are considering allowing students to carry Narcan, the overdose antidote.

The district made headlines last fall when eight students overdosed at Park View High School over the span of three weeks.

It even resulted in Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signing an executive order requiring schools to notify parents and students if there's an overdose sooner than LCPS did.

Recently, a draft policy to let students carry Narcan came up at a Student Services Committee school board meeting.

Per the policy, only students 16 and older would be allowed to carry the overdose antidote at LCPS, and only if they are trained.

FOX 5 reached out to every LCPS board member and did not receive a response.

One board member during the meeting raised concerns about the policy, citing the possibility of encouraging drug use if students know an antidote is nearby.

Related article

LCPS communications director Natalie Allen said in an email that since the board has not voted yet, the district is not prepared to make a statement.

According to Allen, several doses of naloxone are available at every LCPS middle and high school and several staff members at each school has been trained to use it.

All School Resource Officers from Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg Police Department carry it as well.

Allen said that overall, they encourage staff to be trained and have held multiple educational sessions throughout the year.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, there were 22 non-fatal juvenile overdoses last year and at least three this year.

Michelle Mege is an LCPS parent who said she is supportive of student access to Narcan.

"As far as I'm concerned, having Narcan is a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, that's where we are at today because of the propensity of being able to get to [drugs] and in schools - if it will save just one life, then i think it's worth it," Mege said.

We checked with some other districts to see about their policies.

Montgomery County Public Schools said they encourage students to carry it - and educators have access to it in the health room at schools.

In Fairfax County Public Schools, students and teachers can have Narcan if they've received a specific training.

Arlington changed their policy in 2023 to let students carry Narcan as well.

Students can also carry Narcan in Prince George's County Public Schools.

Teachers and any other staff member who received PGCPS training on the administration of Narcan can have it, and all school nurses have been trained to administer Narcan and have it on hand.

LCPS' draft policy will be discussed again at the next meeting on September 19th.