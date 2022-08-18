Nappy Roots' Skinny 'devastated' by kidnapping, shooting of band mate Fish Scales at their Atlanta brewery

Skinny DeVille, a member of the Grammy-nominated band Nappy Roots, said waking up to the news that his bandmate and business partner had been kidnapped and shot was "heartbreaking."

Police are searching for suspects in an armed robbery and kidnapping near Atlantucky Brewing. Investigators said at least two people robbed someone near the brewery before forcing brewery co-owner Melvin Adams, better known by his stage name Fish Scales, into his SUV and driving to Hapeville. Police said Fish Scales tried to escape and was shot during a struggle.

DeVille told reporters at the scene on Thursday the violence hit close to home. Skinny added Scales is in "good spirits" and ready to get back to work.

"Scales is my best friend and my brother and my business partner," Skinny said. "I just said yesterday, if something happened to him, I'd be devastated."

Skinny said relatives and friends reached out to him Thursday morning to make sure he was OK. He said some people thought he'd been the victim. That's when Skinny saw the news himself.

"I was shocked, I didn't know what to do," Skinny DeVille said.

Police said the incident is isolated and investigators are reviewing security video.

Nappy Roots members, popular songs

Skinny and Fish Scales are two of the band's original members, in addition to B. Stille, Ron Clutch, R. Prophet and Big V.

The band has been nominated for multiple Grammys, including Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the song "Po' Folks" and Best Long Form Music Video for "The World According To Nappy."

"Po' Folks" has been viewed more than 25 million times on YouTube.